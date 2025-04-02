Cambodia Celebrates Historic Recognition as WBC Kun Khmer Championship Belt Arrives



Phnom Penh: A wave of national pride swept through Cambodia as the World Boxing Council (WBC) Kun Khmer championship belt arrived, marking a significant milestone for the nation’s traditional martial art. Oknha Srey Chanthorn, President of the Kun Khmer International Fight (KKIF) and Vice President of the Kun Khmer International Federation, spearheaded the effort to bring the prestigious belt to Cambodia.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the arrival was celebrated with a grand procession, as the belt was transported from Phnom Penh International Airport through the city’s main boulevards, culminating at the KKIF club in Khan Chroy Changvar on the evening of Mar. 31. Oknha Srey Chanthorn emphasized the profound significance of this achievement, stating it fulfilled a long-held dream for both himself and the Cambodian people. “This represents a new milestone, realizing our aspiration to see ‘Kun Khmer’ and the Cambodian flag on a world-class championship belt,” he declared.

The recognition comes after a

year of intensive efforts to elevate Kun Khmer’s global profile. He explained the rigorous process involved in securing WBC approval. “We engaged in extensive negotiations with the WBC leadership. They meticulously evaluated Kun Khmer activities both domestically and internationally, researched its ancient origins as depicted on temple walls, and experienced firsthand the warm reception in Cambodia. Only after this thorough assessment did the WBC officially approve the inclusion of ‘Kun Khmer’ on the belt.”

The journey to achieve this recognition involved international travel, particularly to the United States, to showcase Kun Khmer. The WBC, a renowned global boxing organization, has now officially recognized Kun Khmer, a historic first. This recognition grants Cambodia the right to organize official championship matches under WBC regulations, further promoting the martial art on a global stage.

To commemorate this landmark achievement, a grand WBC Kun Khmer Championship event is scheduled for April 14, 20

25, in Preah Sihanouk province. The event will feature a highly anticipated title fight between top Cambodian fighters Chhoeung Lvey and Sok Thy, facing international opponents. A total of eight matches will showcase Cambodian fighters against foreign challengers, along with two global title fights. WBC executives will be present at the event, underscoring the importance of this moment for Cambodian martial arts.