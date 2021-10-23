Cambodia Celebrating Clean Energy Week

Clean Energy Week has been celebrating to showcase the opportunities clean energy can bring to Cambodia.

Held between Oct. 21-28 online, the virtual events share how clean energy can bring much needed green investment and jobs, while supporting energy security, improve energy independence and set Cambodia on a path to lower electricity costs.

The launch of Clean Energy Week took place at Cambodia’s largest solar farm near Oudong, north of Phnom Penh, and was attended by H.E. Australian Ambassador Pablo Kang, SchneiTec Group CEO Dr. Heng Socheat and EnergyLab Country Manager Ms. Melissa Liu.

While global economies are struggling to secure energy at expected prices as prices of gas and coal soar, China announced last month they will support more green energy and stop building new coal power in developing countries, said a press release.

“This comes at a time when the Cambodian Government is finalising their power plan out to 2040. Cambodia has an incredible opportunity to plan a future that produces its own clean electricity ensuring secure, reliable, affordability and sustainable electricity for all,” it stated.

During Clean Energy Week – there are over 15 online events organised by EnergyLab or partners, available for free for anyone to attend and learn about how clean energy can support Cambodia grow green out of the pandemic.

Clean Energy Week also shares education information about clean energy, available on their Facebook page.

The Founding Sponsors of Clean Energy Week since 2018 are the Australian Embassy and UNDP Cambodia.

It is also co-funded by European Union Funded Switch Asia programme SWITCH to Solar, Heinrich Böll Stiftung Cambodia, Oxfam in Cambodia and USAID.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press