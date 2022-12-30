Cambodia-China Bilateral Trade Reaches US$14.5 Billion This Year

The two-way trade between Cambodia and China rose to some US$14.5 billion this year, an increase by 19 percent compared to the previous year.

The figures were shared by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, while he and Chinese Ambassador H.E. Wang Wentian were presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and upgrading of NR31 and 33 in Tek Chhou district, Kampot province this morning.

The Cambodian Premier expressed his optimism that the bilateral trade exchange between the two countries will see more growth thanks to the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, which entered into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Under the CCFTA, Cambodia can export more than 10,000 items to China, which in turn could export over 8,000 items to Cambodia.

Cambodia mostly exports agricultural products including milled rice, mangoes, banana and cassava to China, and imports industrial products, raw materials, and construction materials from the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press