Cambodia, China Collaborate on Media Plus Tourism



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Tourism and Cambodia-China Friendship Radio of China Media Group (CMG) have announced their cooperation to promote tourism through the ‘Media plus Tourism’ Model.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the announcement was made during a meeting on Mar. 9 between H.E. Huot Hak, Cambodian Minister of Tourism, and Ms. Xu Xiaoxia, Director General of Cambodia-China Friendship Radio. The discussions aimed to deepen exchanges regarding the promotion of Cambodia’s political, social, and security environment, its investment opportunities, and its tourism destinations.

The initiative seeks to disseminate information widely to Chinese citizens and businesspeople in order to attract more tourism and investment in Cambodia’s tourism sector in the coming year.