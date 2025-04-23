Cambodia-China Cultural Corridor Launched in Phnom Penh



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts and the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia have launched the Cambodia-China Cultural Corridor in Phnom Penh following a successful event in Siem Reap last year. Secretary of State at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts H.E. Mrs. Lundy Sannara and H.E. Chen Cong, Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia, chaired the launch at Chip Mong 271 Mega Mall, Phnom Penh, on April 22.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Chen Cong remarked that the Cambodia-China Cultural Corridor’s arrival in Phnom Penh presents rich cultural experiences of both countries and serves as a platform for connecting the two peoples, enhancing mutual appreciation. The prominent cultural corridor, organized by the Yunnan International Communication Centre for South and Southeast Asia, was successfully held in Siem Reap and aims to further enhance people-to-people exchange in 2025 between Cambodia and China.





H.E. Mrs. Lundy Sannara emphasized that expanding the event to Phnom Penh strengthens the connection between the two countries through the exchange of unique cultures and civilizations, fostering bilateral relationships that date back centuries.

