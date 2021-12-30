Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital 90 Percent Completed

The construction of Cambodia-China Friendship Kossamak Hospital is now 90 percent complete and was aimed to be finished in late January 2022.

The update was shared by the Health Secretary of State H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath during an inspection visit to the construction site on Tuesday.

The construction of Cambodia-China Friendship Kossamak Hospital began on Oct. 30, 2018, with a grant from the Chinese government and is the first largest project of its kind in Cambodia.

The hospital encompasses an area of 28,900 square metres and the construction was estimated to cost over US$80 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press