Cambodia, China to Boost Cooperation on Mine Sector

Cambodia and the People’s Republic of China have agreed to further boost cooperation on mine clearance in Cambodia.

The agreement was made in a meeting between Cambodian Senior Minister and First Vice President of Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) H.E. Ly Thuch and H.E. Wang Wentian, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia at the embassy here Phnom Penh on Jan. 25.

H.E. Ly Thuch highly valued the Government and people of China for on-going support for Cambodia in all circumstances through human resources development, technical assistances, and financing supports.

H.E. Wang Wentian said mine clearance is very important for development and to save lives, and China appreciated the work of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority so far.

China will continue to such humanitarian activity in Cambodia, so that country can achieve its mine-free status in 2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press