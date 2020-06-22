Cambodia, China to Sign Agreement on Cooperation Projects of Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund 2020 Tomorrow

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the People’s Republic of China will sign the Agreement on the Cooperation Projects of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund 2020 in Phnom Penh on June 23 morning.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Wang Wentian, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia will be the signatories.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this morning, under this Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund, 20 Cambodian Projects have been supported and granted fund at the amount of US$7,225,400.00.

Most of the projects cover activities related to socio-economic development; human resource development; cyber security and capacity building; tourism and service; environment; cultural protection, etc., underlined the same source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press