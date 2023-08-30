Cambodia-China Trade Expected to Reach US$15 Billion in 2025

Cambodia-China bilateral trade was projected to hit US$15 billion by 2025, up from US$11 billion in 2022.

H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in Charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers, highlighted the projection in his remarks during a cultural show in Phnom Penh to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Cambodia-China diplomatic relations on Aug. 28.

The outlook, he said, was based on trade pathways paved between the two countries, including the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, which enables exports, especially of Cambodia's agricultural products, to China.

China is one of Cambodia's largest trading partners, with US$20 billion in Chinese investment in 2022 alone, and the volume is building up, he continued.

Cambodia and China also established a Belt and Road Bilateral Cooperation Framework in 2017 to promote economic-trade-investment infrastructure connectivity.

Within the framework, the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville expressway, and a new international airport in Siem Reap have been constructed, and more are in the pipeline.

The two friends reached a deal on the "Diamond Cooperation Framework" in Feb. 2023 focusing on political cooperation, quality and production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people cooperation.

They also agreed to establish two new economic corridors, namely the "Fish and Rice Corridor" and the "Industrial and Technological Corridor". Article in Khmer by Rithy

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)