Cambodia, China Vow to Further Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation on Broadcasting Sector

Cambodia and China have pledged to continue their bilateral cooperation on broadcasting sector, stressing that it will contribute to enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in all sectors.

The remarks were made in the 4th Meeting on Cambodia-China Broadcasting Cooperation hosted by the Cambodian Ministry of Information via Videoconference this morning.

The Cambodian side was led by H.E. Kem Gunawadh, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Information while the Chinese side was headed by H.E. Ms. Meng Dong, Vice-Minister of National Radio and Television Administration of China (NRTA).

The meeting is aimed to review the broadcasting cooperation progress last year and discuss cooperation plan for 2021, including broadcasting cooperation plan; media exchange cooperation plan; visit exchange and broadcasting training project; and experience sharing on combating fake news.

In their remarks, H.E. Kem Gunawadh and H.E. Ms. Meng Dong briefed each other on the media development in their respective countries and spoke highly of the achievements attained by their media institutions in their cooperation, which has become closer even amid the global health crisis of COVID-19.

The two sides expressed their commitment to continue their cooperation and encourage private media institutions to participate in implementing the cooperation in the fields of radio and television for the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

According to H.E. Kem Gunawadh, Chinese media outlets registered at the Ministry of Information include nine news websites, three magazines, six newspapers, one bulletin, six news agencies and a media association. They have contributed to developing and strengthening the people-to-people relationship of both nations.

On the occasion, the NRTA handed over a set of Videotape Reader and Conversion for Digital Storage and two copies of Amphitrite and Silk Road Folk Craft to the Cambodian Ministry of Information represented by Mr. Lim Sophea, Second Secretary at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in China.

The 5th Meeting on Cambodia-China Broadcasting Cooperation will be held in China next year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press