Cambodia Commemorates 10th Year Anniversary of King-Father’s Passing

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia today commemorates the 10th year anniversary of His Majesty the King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk (Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh)’s passing away (Oct. 15, 2012 – Oct. 15, 2022).

This morning in Phnom Penh, high-ranking delegations of the Senate, National Assembly and government as well as ministries and institutions took turn to lay wreaths at the late King-Father’s Memorial Statue, located in a public park, east of the Monument of Independence in Phnom Penh.

Meanwhile, municipal and provincial authorities also held ceremonies to pray for the soul of Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh.

In a message posted on his official Facebook post this morning, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed his sincere gratitude to His Majesty the late King-Father, stressing that the Cambodian people of all walks of life will never forget his royal sacrifice for the supreme interest of the nation, and wished his soul rest in peace.

His Majesty the King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk passed away on Oct. 15, 2012 at 01:20 am (time in Phnom Penh) in Beijing, China at the age of 90 from natural causes.

October 15 is set to be a national holiday in Cambodia to commemorate the late King-Father’s sacrifice for the nation.

Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk was born on Oct. 31, 1922. He was the only son of HRH Prince Norodom Suramarit and HRH Princess Sisowath Kossomak Nearirath Serey Vatthana.

Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk became the King of the Kingdom of Cambodia in April 1941. He led Cambodia for the full independence from France in 1953.

In 1955, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk abdicated to his father and founded the Sangkum Reastr Niyum (SRN), a country development movement. It won a great victory in the legislative election. At that time, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk became the prime minister of Cambodia, and head of state of Cambodia in 1960 after the death of his father.

On Mar. 18, 1970 during the official visit to the USSR, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk was ousted from the power by a Coup d’Etat. Then he became the President of the Cambodian resistance (FUNK).

In April 1975, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk became the head of state of Democratic Kampuchea (Khmer Rouge regime), but he resigned in 1976.

From the fall of the Democratic Kampuchea on Jan. 7, 1979 to 1990, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk stayed out of the country and returned back in 1991 and became the King of Cambodia in 1993 until he abdicated in October 2004.

After the abdication, he often stayed in China for his medical treatment until he passed away.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press