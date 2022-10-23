Cambodia Commemorates 31st Anniversary of Paris Peace Agreement

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, expressed his congratulations to the 31st anniversary of the Paris Peace Agreement (Oct. 23, 1991-Oct. 23, 2022).

In a short message posted on his social media network this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen briefed some historical records towards the conclusion of the peace accord.

“This Oct. 23, 2022 is the 31st Anniversary of the Paris Peace Agreement (Oct. 23). 31 years ago, on Oct. 23, 1991, the four parties of Cambodia, including Samdech Techo Hun Sen representing the then Cambodian government, the FUNCINPEC movement represented by Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk and Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Rannariddh, the Khmer People’s National Liberation Front by Mr. Son Sann, and the Democratic Kampuchea (Pol Pot) by Mr. Khieu Samphan signed the peace accord in Paris, France in the presence of international witnesses from 18 countries, including the then UN Secretary-General to end the civil war in Cambodia,” wrote the Premier.

Prior to the conclusion of the Paris Peace Agreement on Oct. 23, 1991, there were two meetings between the former King of Cambodia, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, and Samdech Techo Hun Sen (the Sihanouk-Hun Sen negotiations) on Dec. 2-4, 1987 in Fère-en-Tardenois, France, and in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France on Jan. 20-21, 1988.

Despite the Paris Peace Agreement of Oct. 23, 1991, Cambodia continued to face civil war caused by the Democratic Kampuchea (Pol Pot) group.

But, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined, it was the Win-Win policy (launched in Pailin) that completely ended the civil war in 1998 and since then the whole Cambodia has enjoyed full peace and happiness until now.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press