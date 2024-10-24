Cambodia Commemorates 33rd Anniversary of Paris Peace Agreement



Cambodian top leaders this morning expressed their congratulations to the 33rd anniversary of the Paris Peace Agreement (Oct. 23, 1991-Oct. 23, 2024).

In a short message posted on his social media networks, Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet wrote that a royal great statesman and a great statesman led Cambodia through peaceful negotiations towards national unification and reconciliation in the spirit of “one Cambodia, one cause”, which is an opportunity and an important foundation for the reconstruction and development of the nation in all areas.

“Peace is the foundation of human rights and freedoms,” the Premier stressed.

For his part, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate and President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, briefed some historical records towards the conclusion of the peace accord.

‘Thirty-three (33) years ago, on Oct. 23, 1991, the four parties of Cambodia, including Samdech Techo Hun Sen representing the then Cambodian go

vernment, the FUNCINPEC movement represented by Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk and Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Rannariddh, the Khmer People’s National Liberation Front by Mr. Son Sann, and the Democratic Kampuchea (Pol Pot) by Mr. Khieu Samphan signed the peace accord in Paris, France in the presence of international witnesses from 18 countries, including the then UN Secretary-General to end the civil war in Cambodia,’ recalled the former Prime Minister of Cambodia on his social media networks.

Prior to the conclusion of the Paris Peace Agreement on Oct. 23, 1991, there were two meetings between the former King of Cambodia, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, and Samdech Techo Hun Sen (the Sihanouk-Hun Sen negotiations) on Dec. 2-4, 1987 in Fère-en-Tardenois, France, and in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France on Jan. 20-21, 1988.

Despite the Paris Peace Agreement of Oct. 23, 1991, Cambodia continued to face civil war caused by the Democratic Kampuchea (Pol Pot) group.

But, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined, it was the

Win-Win policy (launched in Pailin) that completely ended the civil war in 1998 and since then the whole Cambodia has enjoyed full peace and happiness until now.

Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly, expressed her gratitude to His Majesty the late King-Father, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, and Samdech Techo Hun Sen for having united the four parties 33 years ago, i.e. on Oct. 23, 1991.

‘The people all over the country would like to thank [the late King-Father and Samdech Techo Hun Sen] for the peace and are committed to preserving this hard-earned peace so that Cambodia can achieve sustainable development and harmony forever,’ said Samdech Khuon Sudary.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse