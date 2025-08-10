Cambodia Commits to Peace, Enforces All Agreed Points from Extraordinary GBC Meeting



Phnom penh: Cambodia is firmly implementing the agreed points from the Extraordinary Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) held on Aug. 7, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The commitment was highlighted by H.E. Pen Bona, Head of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit, at a press briefing this afternoon. He also noted the deployment of an Interim Observer Team, led by the Malaysian Defence Attach© to Cambodia, to the border area to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the strict implementation of this ceasefire is aimed at avoiding deaths and injuries of both armed forces and civilians, and at avoiding another damage to both countries posed by armed clashes.





The Extraordinary GBC Meeting, co-chaired by H.E. Gen. Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia, and H.E. Gen. Nattaphon Nakphanit, Acting Minister of Defence of Thailand, concluded with a positive 13-point outcome.





At the same press briefing, H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, reiterated some key agreed points as follows:





1. Both sides agree to a ceasefire involving all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians and civilian objects and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas. Both sides must avoid unprovoked firing towards the other side’s positions or troops. This agreement must not be violated under any circumstances.





2. Both sides agree to maintain current troop deployments without further movement as it is at the time ceasefire reached at 24:00 hours (local time) on July 28, 2025. There shall be no troop movements including patrol towards the other side’s position.





3. Both sides agree not to increase forces along the entire Cambodia-Thailand border. Any reinforcement would heighten tensions and negatively affect long-term efforts to resolve the situation.





4. Both sides agree not to undertake provocative actions that may escalate tensions. This includes military activities to enter the other side’s air space and territory or positions as of ceasefire from 24:00 hours (local time) on July 28, 2025.

