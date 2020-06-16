Cambodia Committed to Engage in All Human Rights Mechanisms

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the UN Office at Geneva H.E. An Sokkhoeurn delivered his intervention at the General Debate on Agenda Item 5: Human Rights Mechanism at the Human Rights Council’s Resumed 43rd Session yesterday.

“Cambodia remains committed to engaging in all human rights mechanisms and fulfilling the obligations of the eight core human rights conventions of the UN, to which Cambodia is a state party,” he reaffirmed.

“Cambodia notes the roles of special procedures in promotion and protection of human rights. As a result, Cambodia has accepted 6 country Special Rapporteurs since 1993. Last year, my government renewed the mandate of the country Special Rapporteur for another two years,” he underlined.

According to H.E. An Sokkhoeurn, to ensure that they live up to Cambodia’s expectations, the mandate holders should discharge their duties as follows:

First, the special procedures should not treat every report made by those critical to the government as a “fait accompli” without questioning the accuracy of the details, the background that transpired, the political motivation, just to name a few. Their mandates must be carried out in full adherence to the Code of Conduct and the Operation Manual of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. They must always seek to establish facts based on objective, reliable information emanating from credible and duly cross-checked sources as prescribed in Articles 6, 8 and 9 of the Code of Conduct. These principles must also be enforced when it comes to communications and press statements that they want to publish.

Second, in line with article 5 of the Code of Conduct, the special procedures, who serve in their personal capacity, should abide by the fundamental purposes and principles of the UN Charter, which underlines, inter alia, non-interference and respect for sovereignty. Their mandates are to assist the member states in the field of human rights through dialogues and cooperation without implying any value judgement as prescribed in the Manual of Operation. They are neither a judge nor a prosecutor, he underlined.

