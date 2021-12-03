Cambodia Committed to Support Sustainable and Equitable “Blue Economy”

Cambodia is committed to support the “Blue Economy” principle for sustainable and equitable socio-economic development in the world.

The commitment was underscored by the Minister of Environment H.E. Say Samal on Dec. 2 when chairing the 7th Ministerial Forum at the East Asia Summit Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation 2021 hosted by Cambodia at the coastal Preah Sihanouk province.

Approaching the decade of marine science and ecosystem rehabilitation, countries need to collaboratively seize all the opportunities to achieve our sustainable development goals as well as our joint vision, he said.

According to the minister, the blue or ocean economy is estimated to be worth about US$1.4 trillion and plays a vital role in food security, household income generation, recreation and beyond.

Happening on Dec. 1-2, the East Asia Summit Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation 2021 was themed “Creating a New Decade for the Well-Being of Human, Ocean and Economy.”

The gathering primarily aims to review the achievements and share lessons learned among member states, determine opportunities to preserve coastal and marine environment, and set out a roadmap for the rollout of the work.

It takes place every three years with the participation from the eleven member countries, including Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, North Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam as well as many partner organisations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press