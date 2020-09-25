Cambodia Committed to Take Part in Combating Transnational Crime

Cambodia is highly committed to cooperate and take part in containing and combating cross-border crime to maintain security and social order.

The commitment was highlighted by H.E. Meach Sophana, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Cambodian Counter Counterfeit Committee, while attending 20th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime hosted by the Philippines via Videoconference on Sept. 24.

H.E. Secretary of State also laid stress on the need for continued and expanded cooperation, both inside and outside the region in order to address the complex challenges and threats caused by transnational crime.

“Today’s meeting is a testament to the joint efforts in exchanging information, ideas and commitments as well as strategies for the future,” he stressed.

H.E. Meach Sophana expressed his conviction that thanks to stronger partnership in the region and the world, Cambodia and other countries will be able to overcome the threats to ensure regional and global security and safety.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press