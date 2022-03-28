Cambodia Committed to Upgrade Health Sector

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has reaffirmed the Royal Government’s commitment to further upgrade the health sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony of Cambodia-Korea Friendship ENT Building of Preah Ang Duong Hospital in Phnom Penh this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Royal Government will continue to enhance the country’s health sector.

Health sector is a key priority of Cambodia and the Royal Government has allocated more national budget on this sector yearly, and will continue to cooperate with development partners for grants and loans to improve and develop the sector, he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also encouraged the medical practitioners to further enhance their respective capacity building.

According to the World Health Organisation, Cambodia has enjoyed great success in improving health outcomes in recent decades, especially significant reductions in maternal mortality.

The country’s health system has been expanded and strengthened. Access to health services has increased; coverage of social health protection schemes has expanded, along with increased commitment by the Government to finance essential services and commodities. There is now stronger stewardship in regulation and governance, and greater preparedness for pandemic-prone diseases.

Still, significant challenges remain as Cambodia moves towards universal health coverage. Challenges include improving the quality of care and equitable distribution of health benefits across population groups, reorienting health systems to respond to epidemiologic transitions, ensuring the country’s capacity to contribute to global health security, and addressing the social, economic and environmental determinants of health.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press