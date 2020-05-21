Cambodia Confirms 123rd COVID-19 Infection Case

AKP Phnom Penh, May 21, 2020 — Cambodia this evening found a new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

This is the first new confirmed case after more than five weeks of zero new case.

The new infection case was detected on a 26-year-old Cambodian man living in Kampong Tralach district, Kampot province. He arrived in Cambodia on May 20 from the Philippines via the Republic of Korea. He was now admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The other 62 passengers on the same flight, including 23 Korean, a Belgian, a Taiwanese, a Dutch, 3 Japanese, and 33 Cambodians, have been put under a 14-day quarantine at a hotel in Phnom Penh.

With the new case, the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom rose to 123, including 52 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Of them, 122 have been cured successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press