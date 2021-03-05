Cambodia Congratulates Ghana on 64th Anniversary of Independence

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has sent a congratulatory message to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana on the country’s 64th Anniversary of Independence.

The full letter reads as follows:

“Mr. President,

The celebration of the 64th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Ghana gives me the pleasant opportunity to convey to Your Excellency and the people of Ghana my warmest congratulations.

The relentless efforts Your Excellency’s Government has taken to curb the COVID-19 pandemic are commendable. I am pleased that Ghana has become the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility.

It is my firm belief that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Ghana will continue to strengthen in the years to come.

I wish Your Excellency good health and success, as well as prosperity and well-being to the people of Ghana.

Beijing, 3 March 2021”

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother have been currently in Beijing, China for a routine medical visit.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press