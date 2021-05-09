Cambodia Congratulates the Launching of “Think Tank 2022” Initiative

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia expressed his support for “Think Tank 2022” initiative launched by the Universal Peace Federation.

“On the occasion of organising the 6th Rally of Hope and the launching of ‘Think Tank 2022’ initiative, I would like to congratulate the Universal Peace Federation for taking the leadership role in promoting the culture of peace, reconciliation, and win-win cooperation on the Korean Peninsula,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen wrote in his congratulatory message.

The Cambodian Premier also supported and congratulated the UPF for organising the “2021 Summit on Peace in Korean Peninsula” in November this year. “Hopefully, we can meet in person at the summit,” he added.

“I wish to underline that trust is the most important capital in the process of peace-making and reconciliation. To earn trust, we need frank and sincere dialogues between and among different stakeholders, both state and non-state actors,” he continued.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen strongly believed that the “Think Tank 2022” initiative, based on the collective wisdom and expertise of experts and practitioners from the region and the world, will offer a novel and holistic approach towards the realisation of long-lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to extend my respect to Dr. Sun Myung Moon, and I wish Mother Moon longevity and good health. I wish all delegates good health and success in your endeavours,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press