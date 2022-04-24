Cambodia Considers Water as “White Gold”

For Cambodia, water is considered as “White Gold”- a driving force for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic progress and development.

The remark was made by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit which kicked off on April 23 in Kumamoto city, Japan under the theme “Water for Sustainable Development – Best Practices and the Next Generation”.

Certainly, he continued, water is an essential resource for development and quality living, but this resource is becoming scarcer and scarcer day by day in many parts of the world. This is due to human activities that are adversely affecting water source and its quality, climate change, floods and droughts, population growth and rapid development – all of these have been impacting water resource and the ecosystem supporting it.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia always recognises its strategic importance and places high priority on water resource aimed to promote better management of water resource in order to ensure water security in the country,” he said.

The Premier also expressed Cambodia’s continued commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders, under both regional and international mechanisms, to strengthening and promoting more effective governance and management of water resource and the River basin, towards achieving “Water for Sustainable Development” objective.

“In this regard, I firmly believe that our high-level political will, joint efforts, and collective actions, will indeed ensure a successful achievement of the above objective. Cambodia looks forward to fruitful outcomes of the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit – along with the Kumamoto Declaration, which will become an important roadmap for strengthening our joint efforts to ensure sustainable and inclusive use, development, and management of water resource for all generations of humankind,” underlined Samdech Techo Prime Minister.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press