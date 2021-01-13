Cambodia Consumes Some 1 Million Tonnes of Veggies in 2020

Amount of vegetable consumption in Cambodia is at a high record as the government has urged for the increase of chemical-free vegetable production to supply domestic demand and reduce imports.

Figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries show that Cambodia consumes 1,045,725 tonnes of vegetables in 2020, of which 716,113 tonnes were produced locally and the rest was imported from abroad.

The government has been boosting local productions – vegetable, livestock, and fisheries – to supply local demand, increase household income, and create jobs.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, with timely support from the government through the Ministry of Economy and Finance and development partners, especially the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has been encouraging the private sector, along with many development partners under various programmes such as ASPIRE, CASDP, LEAP, and CHAIN, to implement safe vegetable production projects with farmers and partners across the country with a strong belief that Cambodia will have enough safe vegetables to supply the local market and export in the near future.

In addition, the Ministry has conducted studies and research on the possibility of expanding the production of some important vegetables such as cabbage, petsai, carrots, potatoes and garlic, etc. in Mondulkiri, a potential province for the production of those veggies.

