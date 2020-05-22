Cambodia Consumes Some 570 Tonnes of Veggies Per Day

Amount of vegetable consumption in Cambodia is at a high record as the government has urged for the increase of chemical-free vegetable production to supply domestic demand and reduce imports.

Figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries show that Cambodia consumes 573 tonnes of vegetables a day, of which 400 tonnes are produced locally and the rest is imported from abroad, including Vietnam, Thailand and China.

The government has been boosting local productions – vegetable, livestock, and fisheries – to supply local demand and serve foreign tourists.

H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, said that the ministry is working to promote local production to meet the local demand.

“We are boosting the production of both vegetable and livestock in order to increase the amount to supply the market. We expect that our local production will increase and can meet local market demand,” H.E. Veng Sakhon told AKP in a recent interview.

Recently, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, called for the increase of production of chemical-free vegetable, livestock and fisheries to reduce imports.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press