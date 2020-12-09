Cambodia Contributes US$7 Million to ACMECS Development Fund

Cambodia has announced to contribute US$7 million to establish the ACMECS Development Fund in order to accelerate the implementation of development projects in the region and fuel the economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in his opening remarks at the 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit held this morning via Videoconference.

Themed “Partnership for Connectivity and Resilience”, the 9th ACMECS Summit reviewed past and ongoing cooperation; particularly, on how to further strengthen the ACMECS cooperation in all fields which serves as an essential solidarity framework for maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting joint development in the post-COVID-19 pandemic.

According to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, the ACMECS Leaders adopted the terms of reference for the ACMECS Fund, the list of ACMECS priority projects, and the Phnom Penh Declaration on 9th ACMECS Summit.

The Leaders agreed to continue promoting the implementation of ACMECS Master Plan and boost key sectors of cooperation such as trade, investment, tourism, connectivity, micro, small and medium enterprises, and public health, he pointed out.

They also called on the private sector to continue its active participation in the ACMECS development, especially to continue the ACMECS Business Forum, the ACMECS CEO Forum, and so on, said H.E. Kao Kim Hourn.

On the occasion, he added, Samdech Techo Hun Sen spoke highly of the ACMECS’ achievements, mainly in the fields of connectivity and ACMECS community building to turn this sub-region into an area of high economic growth, as well human resource development, reduction of development and poverty gaps, etc.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, the Cambodian Premier asked the member countries to share their experience in using the vaccines. He also mentioned about Cambodia’s plan to buy one million doses of vaccines for the high-risk groups and its ambition to purchase more to vaccinate 10 million people.

The summit was concluded by the handover of the two-year ACMECS chairmanship from Cambodia to the Lao PDR.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press