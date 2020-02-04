Cambodia Creates WeChat Link with Its Students in China

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Cambodian embassies and consulates general in China have established WeChat link with the Cambodian students in China to facilitate communications and timely flow of information.

The move was made known in an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this morning.

At the same time, it underlined, the ministry has arranged some contacts for the students' parents who want to know about the safety and health of their children.

The three contacts are Mr. Chey Ratha 077 575 807, Mr. Yos Sokhemarin 012 445 959, and Mr. Han Ousaphea 089 216 599, it pointed out.

The announcement underlined that up to now, no new coronavirus case has been detected on Cambodian people.

It also reconfirmed the Royal Government's high attention to the evolution of the deadly virus' spread, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Cambodian embassy and consulates-general in China have been working closely with their Chinese counterparts to follow up the update on the well-being of Cambodian people, particularly Cambodian students in China.

With confidence on highly responsible measures taken by the Chinese authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has advised the Cambodian embassy and consulates-general in China to regularly contact the Chinese authorities to provide the Cambodian students with necessary hygienic materials, said the announcement, stressing that the ministry has been confirmed that the Chinese universities have donated foods and necessary materials to the students and asked them to follow the preventive measures.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, some 23 Cambodian students have been studying in Wuhan.

Wuhan is the largest city in Hubei province and the most populous city in Central China. It is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. This city of 11 million people has been in lockdown since Jan. 23, 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press