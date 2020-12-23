Cambodia, Cuba Celebrate 60 Years of Bilateral Relations

The Cuban Foreign Ministry hosted this Monday the cancellation ceremony of a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Cuba, presided over by the member of the Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Relations, H.E. Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and the Ambassador of Cambodia in Cuba, H.E. Mrs. Ban Borom.

According to a news release from the Embassy of Cuba AKP received this morning, during her speech at the event, the Vice Minister of MINREX, H.E. Ms. Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, highlighted the historical ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations, as well as the agreement in multilateral forums and the agreement in the defence of the principles of International Law.

“Our ties were born at a time when the Cuban Revolution was passing its first triumphant year of life, amid countless challenges and attacks. Cuba, faithful and consistent with its principles, in the voice of Commander-in- Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, denounced the bombings perpetrated on Cambodian soil, in the closing speech of the First Conference of Solidarity with the Peoples of Asia, Africa and Latin America and I quote: “(…) we Cubans, although we constitute a small State and are at an enormous distance from Cambodia, were willing to contribute to the extent of our forces to strengthen their defenses, and we only needed to be expressed that way, and we only needed them to ask us in any circumstance that they deemed pertinent, that we were willing to give our contribution,” she said at the ceremony.

“Geographic remoteness has never been an obstacle to the development of our friendly and cooperative relations. We recall with satisfaction that, in December 1979, a Cuban medical brigade contributed in a modest and solidarity way to the revitalisation of the health services in that sister nation and throughout these years our countries have maintained cooperation in various fields,” she added.

“Our governments hold exchanges at the highest level. We recall with special affection the visit made to Cuba by the Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, in September 1999, his memorable meeting with comrade Fidel and the decoration with the ‘José Martí’ Order,” H.E. Ms. Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo continued.

The bilateral ties have been characterised by mutual respect and the defence of the purposes and principles endorsed in the UN Charter and International Law, as well as by agreement and support in international forums and groups from the South, including the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries, of which both nations are honoured to be founding members, she said.

“Cuba appreciates Cambodia’s consistent support in the fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States, expressed in its vote in favour of the Cuban resolution in the United Nations General Assembly that demands its end and most recently, in the intervention of Prime Minister Hun Sen during the general debate of the 75th session of the UNGA, when he called for an end to the blockade and rejected the application of unilateral coercive measures,” she underlined.

For her part, H.E. Mrs. Ban Borom recalled the historical ties of friendship between the two nations and reiterated the will of the Cambodian authorities to continue strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in areas that contribute to the development of both peoples.

Directors of various Cuban organisations and institutions and MINREX officials also participated in the event.

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Cuba established their diplomatic relations on April 15, 1960.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press