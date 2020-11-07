Cambodia, Cuba Laud Cooperation between Their Civil Services

Cambodia and the Republic of Cuba have expressed their satisfaction with the good cooperation between their civil service sectors.

The appreciation was made by H.E. Prum Sokha, Cambodian Minister of Civil Services and H.E. Ms. Liurka Rodriguez Barrios, Cuban Ambassador to Cambodia, during their meeting at the ministry on Thursday.

Both sides spoke highly of the good relations between the two countries over the past 60 years, contributing essentially to the friendly relationship and cooperation between the two governments and peoples.

They looked forward to further fostering bilateral collaboration, especially in human resource capacity building among the civil servants.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press