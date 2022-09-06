Cambodia, Cuba Strengthen Relations

Cambodia and Cuba have discussed the preparation for the upcoming exchange of high-level visits between the two countries with the strong expectation these historical visits would pave the way for the strengthening of the bilateral ties.

The discussion took place between H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and visiting First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, H.E. Gerardo Peñalver Portal, during their meeting here on Sept. 2, 2022.

According to H.E. Chum Sounry, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deputy PM Prak Sokhonn and First Deputy FM Gerardo Peñalver Portal, who was on a working visit to Cambodia from Sept. 1-3, 2022, spoke highly of the long-lasting friendship between the two nations and the good bilateral cooperation, particularly on health, education, and sports and expressed interest for their enhancement.

The Deputy PM referred to the modest volume in the bilateral trade exchange and recommended the political consultations to be held later between both countries to explore ways and means to boost the economic cooperation and investment.

H.E. Gerardo Peñalver Portal appreciated Cambodia’s remarkable success in fighting Covid-19 and socio-economic development while Deputy PM Prak Sokhonn expressed impression with Cuba’s economic strength.

Both the Deputy PM and the First Deputy FM showed the interest in having information and experience exchange between the two countries.

The Deputy PM and his interlocutor touched on the cooperation between ASEAN-Cuba and noted with pleasure the adherence of Cuba to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in 2020. The Deputy PM briefed his guest on the hot issues and challenges that Cambodia has been confronting as the rotating ASEAN Chair. H.E. Gerardo Peñalver Portal congratulated Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and praised Cambodia for dealing with the challenges with “skillful diplomacy and wisdom”.

Deputy PM Prak Sokhonn and First Deputy FM Gerardo Penalver Portal also had an exchange of views on some regional and international issues of common interests and shared commitment to continue to support each other on the international arena.

The meeting was followed by the second Political Consultations held between H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister Delegate Attached to the Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, and H.E. Gerardo Peñalver Portal.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press