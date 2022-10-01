Cambodia, Cuba to Boost Bilateral Cooperation in Various Sectors

Cambodia and Cuba will reach a number of documents that will expand their bilateral cooperation in various domains.

The signing ceremony will take place during the official visit of H.E. Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, to Cambodia scheduled from Oct. 4-6, 2022, at the invitation of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during the visit, H.E. Manuel Marrero Cruz will be granted a Royal Audience by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, at the Royal Palace.

The Cuban Premier will also pay courtesy calls on Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate, and Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly.

H.E. the Prime Minister of Cuba will have a bilateral meeting with Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen. The two Prime Ministers will preside over the signing ceremony of a number of documents that will expand the bilateral cooperation in sports, education, and culture as well as in other domains.

H.E. Manuel Marrero Cruz will also lay wreaths at the Independence Monument and the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk “Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh”, the late King-Father of Cambodia.

The visit of H.E. Manuel Marrero Cruz will reaffirm the long-standing and friendly relations between Cambodia and Cuba and underscores the need to further deepen and broaden cooperation for the greater benefits of the two countries and peoples.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press