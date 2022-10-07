Cambodia, Cuba to Boost Bilateral Trade and Investment Cooperation

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Cuba have been committed to promoting bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The commitment was made by Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia, and visiting H.E. Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, at the NA Palace in Phnom Penh on Oct. 5.

Samdech Heng Samrin considered the visit of H.E. Manuel Marrero Cruz in Cambodia as an additional contribution to enhance the existing good cooperation to the next level in accordance with the rapidly evolving regional and global context.

The Cambodian NA president highly valued the two countries’ friendship and Cuba’s support for Cambodia in all circumstances. After the liberation from the Pol Pot genocidal regime, he recalled, Cuba provided Cambodia with emergent assistance in social affairs, health, and education which met the needs of Cambodia in difficult time in accordance with the Cambodian proverb: “Good Friends Help Each Other in Times of Needs.”

Samdech Heng Samrin also accepted the invitation of his Cuban counterpart to pay an official visit to Cuba in his appropriate time.

For his part, H.E. Manuel Marrero Cruz spoke highly of the heroism of Samdech Heng Samrin in national liberation, reconstruction and development.

Both sides lauded the fruitful results of the recent visit of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, to Cuba to strengthen the ties of friendship, solidarity and bilateral cooperation of both countries for the sake of both peoples.

This year marks the 62th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Cambodia and Cuba.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press