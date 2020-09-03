Cambodia, Cuba to Further Boost Cooperation

The Republic of Cuba is committed to further boost bilateral cooperation with Cambodia while speaking highly of Cambodia’s progress.

The commitment and impression was shared by H.E. Ms. Liurka Rodriguez Barrios, Ambassador of Cuba to Cambodia, when received by Minister of Justice H.E. Koeut Rith at the ministry’s office in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

Both sides cheered the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relation between the two countries and look forward to fostering collaboration in the near future.

Taking the opportunity, H.E. Ms. Liurka Rodriguez Barrios expressed her appreciation of Cambodia in responding to the fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, keeping the detection rate one of the lowest in the region.

She also lauded the Ministry of Justice for the remarkable result of about 63 percent completion for its backlog clearance campaign across Cambodia.

H.E. Koeut Rith thanked the Cuban ambassador for the commitment and impression and hoped to cooperate with her especially in the legislation area.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press