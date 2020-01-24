Cambodia, Cuba to Hold Various Activities to Mark 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Cuba will commemorate the 60 years of their diplomatic relations this year by organising various activities ranging from cultural exchange to photo exhibition.

The information was shared by H.E. Ms. Liurka Rodriguez Barrios, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Cambodia, during her meeting with Director General of the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), H.E. Mrs. Sokmom Nimul, at the AKP's headquarters in Phnom Penh this morning.

A gathering with former Cambodian students in Cuba and a dinner reception will also be organised as part of the celebration, added H.E. Ms. Liurka Rodriguez Barrios.

Besides, the new Cuban ambassador informed the AKP side about the upcoming visit of a representative of Cuba's Prensa Latina (PL) to Cambodia to attend the commemoration as well as to discuss the strengthening of cooperation between the two news agencies.

In reply, H.E. Mrs. Sokmom Nimul expressed warm welcome to the diplomatic mission of H.E. Ms. Liurka Rodriguez Barrios in Cambodia and affirmed AKP's readiness to cooperate with the embassy for the success of the above-mentioned events, and to welcome the visit of PL's representative.

Cambodia and Cuba established their diplomatic ties on April 15, 1960, while AKP and PL reached an agreement on information exchange on Mar. 26, 2012.

