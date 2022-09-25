Cambodia, Cuba to Strengthen and Expand Bilateral Ties and Cooperation

Cambodia and Cuba have pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in the areas of trade and economy as well as the solidarity between the two countries.

The pledge was made in a bilateral meeting between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and H.E. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba in Havana, the Republic of Cuba, on Sept. 24.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highlighted the strong relationship and cooperation between the two countries, especially between H.E. Fidel Castro, former Cuban President and former King of Cambodia, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk.

For his part, the President of Cuba also spoke highly of the strong bilateral friendship, leading to the Cambodian Prime Minister’s visit to Cuba.

Cuba will continue to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between both nations, H.E. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez reaffirmed.

After the bilateral summit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister and H.E. President of Cuba witnessed the signing ceremony of three important documents: MoU on Health Cooperation, Cooperation Plan between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and MoU on Cooperation between the two Diplomatic Academies.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press