Cambodia, Czech Republic Discuss TVET Cooperation

Cambodia and the Czech Republic have discussed to further promote the cooperation on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Cambodia.

The discussion took place here in Phnom Penh on Mar. 22 between H.E. Ith Samheng, Cambodian Minister of Labour and Vocational Training and H.E. Martin Vávra, Czech Ambassador to Cambodia.

The TVET cooperation focuses on students’ capacity building and equipment provision to promote the field in line with the latest technology development.

H.E. Ith Samheng stressed that the Czech Republic has helped the ministry’s TVET especially with necessary training materials, capacity development for teachers and senior officials, compilation of study documents, and improvement of Kampong Chhnang Vocational Training Centre (2019-2021) and National Institute of Battambang (2020-2021).

The minister also proposed exposure visits of teachers to share experience and knowledge on human resource training between the two countries.

He thanked the Czech government for its contribution to Cambodia’s vocational training development.

From his end, H.E. Martin Vávra spoke highly of good diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two countries.

H.E. Ambassador underlined the Czech Republic’s active contribution to Cambodia’s TVET and pledged to continue the cooperation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press