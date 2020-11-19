Cambodia, Denmark to Boost Economic Diplomatic Cooperation

Cambodia and Denmark have pledged to continue strengthening economic cooperation and boost bilateral trade, while the two-way trade volume reached over US$300 million in 2019, according to the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to Thailand.

The commitment was made in a recent meeting in Bangkok, Thailand between H.E. Ouk Sorphorn, Ambassador of Cambodia to Thailand and H.E. Jon Thorgaard, Ambassador of Denmark to Cambodia based in Thailand.

H.E. Ouk Sophorn spoke highly of the good relations and bilateral collaboration between Cambodia and Denmark.

The Cambodian diplomat underlined the Royal Embassy’s efforts in promoting economic cooperation focusing on areas such as commerce, tourism, culture and Thailand+1 strategy to attract tourists and investors to Cambodia.

From his end, H.E. Jon Thorgaard expressed his optimism and commitment to foster collaboration with Cambodia and expand trade volume.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press