Cambodia Detects a Community Case of Omicron

– A community case of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant of concern, was confirmed yesterday by the Institute Pasteur of Cambodia.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the Omicron case was found on a 23-year-old Cambodian man living in Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

He was admitted to the Olympic treatment centre in the capital, it added.

The ministry took the opportunity to call on the public to continue implementing the health safety rules, especially the Three Dos, Three Don’ts measure, and to get vaccinated.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press