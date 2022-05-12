Cambodia Detects No New COVID-19 Case for Five Consecutive Days

Cambodia has detected zero new case of COVID-19 for five days in a row; the tally thus remains at 136,262.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen shared the good news at a get-together with more than 2,000 Cambodians living in the U.S. and Canada, in Washington D.C. on May 11 evening (Washington D.C time), on the sidelines of the ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit.

The Premier attributed Cambodia’s victory in this COVID-19 battlefield to the participation of all compatriots, the contribution of friendly countries, and the effectiveness of its vaccination programme.

“COVID-19 vaccination in Cambodia is without racial, political, religious discrimination,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen stressed.

Besides donations from friendly countries, Cambodia has spent its own budget to buy 28.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to protect its people’s lives, he added.

As of May 11, a total of 93.69 percent of the total population of 16 million in Cambodia have been inoculated with the basic doses.

Even though the mandatory mask wearing has been lifted across the country, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reiterated, people are encouraged to continue to stick to the health safety rules.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press