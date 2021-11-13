Cambodia Determined to Address Climate Change Issues

Cambodia is committed to address climate change issues by securing over 400-MW solar power, equal to 15 percent of the country’s total energetic source, reducing illegal forest logging, and phasing out new hydro and coal power plants.

The commitment was made by H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment and President of the National Council for Sustainable Development in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) at Glasgow city of the U.K. on Nov. 10.

The climate change will not stop at our border, so we have to ensure not giving up our collective responsibilities for climate change, he said.

He continued that access to international climate finance, especially for climate change adaptation, does not suffice for countries vulnerable to the global threat, and called on developed nations to further support it.

Cambodia has submitted a report of Updated NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution) with the goal of 42 percent gas emission reduction in 2030, and is preparing long-term Carbon neutral plans to promote the lower carbon emission resilient to the weather and inclusive development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press