Cambodia Disappointed at Allegations on Rice Export to Australia

AKP Phnom Penh, January 24, 2021 — The Spokesperson the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a statement rejected the allegations of a Cambodian-Australian resident in Sydney about the export of Cambodian rice to Australia.

The full statement dated Jan. 23 reads as follows:

Statement of the Spokesperson of the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

1. The Spokespersonof the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA.IC) expresses deep disappointment and regret over the unconscientious action of Ek Sawathey, a Cambodian-Australian resident in Sydney, who sent a letter to Australian Trade Minister alleging that the export of Cambodian rice to Australia has violated human rights, fraudulently attempting to prevent the import of rice from Cambodia into the Australian Market.

2. In order to protect the interests of Cambodian farmers and the reputation of Cambodian rice, the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Australia and New Zealand has worked closely with and actively clarified to the Australia’s relevant ministries/institutions about the above-said allegations. As a result, the Australian side solemnly confirmed that based on the research of the Australian authorities, the allegations made by Ek Sawathey were found baseless and invalid.

3. The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation condemns all unscrupulous people who attempt to harm the interests of Cambodian farmers through iniquitous actions and a distortion of facts, as mentioned above, and reiterates to the public that the Royal Government of Cambodia, under the wise leadership of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has always taken Cambodian farmers and Cambodian agricultural products, especially rice, into its high consideration by strengthening close cooperation with friendly countries and development partners, including Australia, to improve cultivation systems, ensure agricultural quality, expand existing markets and seek new markets for Cambodia’s rice and other agricultural products with diverse sources and reasonable price to improve the living standard of Cambodian farmers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press