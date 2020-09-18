Cambodia Disappointed by Politically-motivated Allegations of Two U.S. Political Figures

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a statement expressing its disappointment over the allegations made by two U.S. political figures.

“The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is disappointed by the politically-motivated allegations made on September 15, 2020 by two U.S. political figures, namely Congressman Alan Lowenthal and Assistant Secretary of State Robert A. Destro, as to the nature of the Cambodian authority’s measures to ensure peace, social order and public health in the country,” it said.

“The Spokesperson notes with deep regrets that their assessments are inaccurate and did not take into account the factual and legal aspects of the issue at hand. Cambodia cherishes the freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly as guaranteed under the Constitution. However, the exercise of such rights and freedom shall be in accordance with the law. Freedom of expression does not equate to freedom to spread indiscriminate hatred, racism and violence,” it continued.

All NGOs, including human rights defenders and youth groups, are free to carry out their activities to partake in the national development as long as they remain within the confine of the laws, the statement underlined.

“The Spokesperson notes a certain degree of double standard displayed by the two personalities when on the one hand they call for an extrajudicial release of certain particular groups, in contrary to the exercise of due process by the judiciary, and on the other hand they call for the respect of the rule of law,” it said.

Cambodia remains committed to build better relationship with the U.S. and highly appreciates the latter’s support for the stability, peace and development of the country, reconfirmed the statement.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press