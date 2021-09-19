Cambodia Discusses Environment Cooperation with Australia

AKP Phnom Penh, September 18, 2021 — Cambodia and Australia have held a meeting to discuss about continued bilateral cooperation on environment, especially in sustainable energy and water resource management.

The meeting took place here in Phnom Penh recently between H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment and H.E. Pablo Kang, Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia.

H.E. Say Samal underlined the ministry’s endeavour toward environmental protection, natural resource management, biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihood.

He continued that the Royal Government of Cambodia has prepared a long-time strategy on social and economic infrastructures factoring in sustainable power sources in the future.

The world is stepping toward renewable and clean energy, and Cambodia is also studying and preparing a long-time strategic plan with carbon neutral.

From his end, H.E. Pablo Kang highlighted the collaboration between Australia and Mekong River countries including Cambodia, especially on lower Carbone rice and fish breeding, irrigation system, flood disaster management, and reduction of plastic pollution in the sea.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press