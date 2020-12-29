Cambodia Does Not Ban Any Foreigners

Cambodia does not ban foreigners, including the British who are suffering the “rapid spread of the new variant of the COVID-19 virus” from entering the country, said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

“We do not prohibit any foreigners from coming into Cambodia, including the British citizens, but we must strengthen the control, especially the quarantine,” he underlined in his special statement broadcast live from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning by the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia has to continue fighting in three battlefields against COVID-19: 1. prevent the import of the disease, 2. control the spread and prevent community transmission, and 3. cure all COVID-19 patients.

The Premier also congratulated Cambodian medical practitioners who have been working hard in the battle against the pandemic.

As of this morning, Cambodia recorded in total 364 confirmed cases, including 242 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

A total of 360 patients have been so far cured successfully with no fatal case, while the active cases remains at only 4.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press