Cambodia Earns US$5.3 Billion as Tax and Customs Revenue in 2020

The Royal Government of Cambodia collected US$5.3 billion as tax and customs revenues in 2020, although the Kingdom’s economy is being hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking in a special message to his compatriots this morning, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said that tax revenue rose to US$2,878 million as of Dec. 28, one percent higher than the yearly plan.

Customs revenue, on the other hand, was below the target, reaching US$2,391 million, he said.

Three more days left before the end of this year, the revenues would therefore increase to US$5,300 million, Samdech Techo Hun Sen added.

Last year, some US$3.2 billion was collected as tax revenue and US$2.8 billion as customs revenue.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press