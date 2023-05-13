Cambodia Elected to Two Subsidiary Bodies of the United Nations

Cambodia has been elected to two subsidiary bodies of the United Nations – ISAR and UNAIDS, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation AKP received this evening.

During its session in April 2023, it pointed out, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) hosted an election to fill multiple vacancies of 14 subsidiary bodies of ECOSOC. The Kingdom of Cambodia was elected to two important positions as follows:

1. Membership to the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR) for the term 2024-2026, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, and

2. Membership to the Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) for the Asia-Pacific Region for the term 2023-2025, beginning from April 5, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Being elected to both ISAR and UNAIDS PCB demonstrates the international community’s confidence in Cambodia and their acknowledgement of the Kingdom’s national reconstruction and successful management of HIV/AIDS epidemic as well as its contribution to the United Nations and common efforts for the better world, the source underlined.

This constitutes one of remarkable achievements that the Kingdom of Cambodia has made in elevating national prestige and actively participating in international affairs, it added.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia would like to express its profound appreciation for the support and trust of all governments voting in favor of the Kingdom of Cambodia to assume these significant roles,” said the press release.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)