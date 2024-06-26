Cambodia Emphasises Commitment to Gender Equality for Socio-Economic Advancement

Cambodia is committed to promoting gender equality, empowering women, and recognising their vital role in socio-economic development.

The Kingdom’s steadfast commitment was underlined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea in a meeting here on June 26 with visiting H.E. Ms. Jacqueline Jean O’Neil, Ambassador for Women, Peace, and Security of Global Affairs Canada, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Both sides highlighted Cambodia’s enriching history of women’s engagement in society, underscoring the country’s ongoing efforts to build on this legacy.

The discussion also encompassed Cambodia’s active participation in UN peacekeeping operations and the active role in assisting in humanitarian activities under the UN framework.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse