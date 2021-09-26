Cambodia Emphasises the Need for Strengthened Multilateralism

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has laid stressed on the importance of strengthening multilateralism and ruled-based international cooperation.

“Our world still has to tackle a myriad of other pressing challenges such as geo-political competition and rivalries between major powers, technological and trade wars, territorial armed conflicts, terrorism and transnational crimes, and Climate Change. The pressure on international peace and security is as great as ever,” said the Cambodian Premier in his remarks at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (76th UNGA) from Phnom Penh, via Videoconference, on Sept. 25.

History has told us time and again that interference and worse, military options to impose different systems of governance are not the solutions, he added, stressing that far from it, they have only led to many more deaths, human suffering and misery, social and economic strife. “Cambodia is the real life example and has experienced the worst tragedy; and sadly, we are now witnessing the repetition of the same policies. If the recent events in Afghanistan, and many more before it, are lessons to be learnt from, there is great merit to respect the wishes of each nation and their people’s rights to self-determination,” he said.

“That is why there is now a compelling reason to strengthen multilateralism and rules-based international cooperation. Countries, large and small, differ in their history, culture, traditions, ways of and political organisation. They should not be hindered by the imposition of unilateral sanctions, embargoes or other coercive economic measures that violate international law and the very principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The Prime Minister also told the 76th UNGA that the theme of the 13th Summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM13) to be hosted by Cambodia will be about strengthening multilateralism.

“This coming November, Cambodia is proud to host virtually the 13th Summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM13) with a theme ‘Strengthening multilateralism for shared growth’ that we view today as still very important. In my view, the main agenda that must dominate the Summit should be that multilateralism gives priority to convergences: a convergence on the fight against COVID-19 and to build back a stronger society and economy; a convergence on the fight against climate change and on key proposals for WTO reform, amongst others,” he said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press