Cambodia Encourages More Japan’s Investment in Tourism

Cambodia welcomes all investments from Japan in the country, especially eco-tourism, agro-tourism and rural tourism.

The intention was made by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, when participating in the opening ceremony of a Japanese restaurant “Shabu Shabu on-Yasai” with H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia, here in Phnom Penh recently.

H.E. Thong Khon underlined that peace and political stability made possible by the government’s win-win policy has led to successful progress in all sectors, including tourism.

He underlined the ministry’s plans to restore and develop the country’s tourism as the COVID-19 crisis is easing.

The minister conveyed his thanks to Japanese investors for their confidence in the Kingdom and running restaurants, hotels and shopping malls.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, more than 6.6 million foreign tourists, up 6.6 percent, visited Cambodia in 2019.

Of the figures, 207,636 visitors were from Japan, making it the 7th country with the most tourists visiting Cambodia, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press