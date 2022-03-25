Cambodia, EU Discuss Eurocodes for Construction Design Standards

Cambodia and EU have discussed the Eurocodes which facilitate the harmonisation of the service market in the construction sector, eliminating technical obstacles to trade.

A series of 10 European standards that provide a common approach for the structural design of buildings and other civil engineering works and construction products were the topics of discussion in a Eurocodes Awareness Workshop held virtually on Mar. 24-25 with 111 participants from the government and the private sector in Cambodia.

According to a press release AKP received this afternoon, the Eurocodes Awareness Workshop was a platform in which EU experts shared their knowledge on the technical aspects and tools available for adopting and using the Eurocodes. They also offered a view into the future generation of the Eurocodes that will address emerging issues, including the adaptation of structural design to climate change.

Participants came away with a general introduction into the Eurocodes’ standardised system for the structural design of buildings and infrastructure, technical details on the design of concrete and steel structures, as well as geotechnical design using the Eurocodes. Case studies on the adoption of the Eurocodes from non-EU countries such as Singapore and Serbia gave a practical overview of the necessary steps for the adoption of the Eurocodes, linking to regulatory and standardisation frameworks, training programmes, and maintenance.

An aspect of the Eurocodes that was discussed thoroughly during the workshop was the general flexibility offered by the standards with regard to geographical, geological and climatic conditions of a country. Ms. Camilla Lombard, Deputy Head of Cooperation – Counsellor at the Delegation of the European Union to the Kingdom of Cambodia explained: “The Eurocodes cover all principal construction materials and are the most up-to-date codes of practice, offering the possibility to each country to adapt them to their specific conditions. A comprehensive system of standards in the construction sector will ensure the safety, high standard and environmentally aware construction across the ASEAN region.”

The Eurocodes Second Generation will provide guidance on the assessment, re-use, and retrofitting of existing structures, and the use of new material, like structural glass, an important aspect to the transference of these standards to ASEAN climates, materials and local situations. “I strongly believe that today’s workshop of Eurocodes awareness is very useful and great input for our Cambodian national building design codes and standards which are under consideration,” affirmed Mr. Monirith Leang, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning, and Construction.

The Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction and Institute of Standards of Cambodia had expressed interest in that workshop, facilitated by the EU-funded Enhanced Regional EU-ASEAN Dialogue Instrument (E-READI), after an introductory event to Eurocodes for all ASEAN Member States in 2021. Prof. Dr. Artur Pinto, Head of Unit, Safety and Security of Buildings at the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission acknowledged: “I am delighted to see the interest and engagement of the Cambodian partners and cooperation to set up and organise the workshop dedicated to the needs of Cambodia”.

The interest and participation of Cambodia was a beacon for more ASEAN Member States to also express their interest in the adoption of the Eurocodes and an invitation to identify needs for alignment of national legislation and standardisation frameworks for the construction sector with the European policies and standards.

The EU-ASEAN Dialogue on the Eurocodes was established through a multi-annual concept note with the ASEAN Buildings and Construction Working Group and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre. The Eurocodes dialogue aims to bring a coherent approach to the adoption of the design standards for the construction sector across the ASEAN Member States, through a regional approach. ASEAN Member States are currently being at various stages of awareness on the Eurocodes concepts and/or their adoption at national level.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press