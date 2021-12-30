Cambodia-EU Trade Up 11% to US$3.48 Billion in First Ten Months

The two-way trade between Cambodia and the European Union rose by 11 percent to about US$3,482 million in the first ten months of this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures were highlighted in a recent report of the Ministry of Commerce, adding that from January to October 2021, Cambodia’s exports to the EU were valued at US$2,619 million, up 1 percent compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, Cambodia imported US$864 million worth of goods from the EU, a year-on-year increase of 54 percent, the report pointed out.

Cambodia mostly exported agricultural products, including milled rice, textiles and footwear, and bicycles to the EU; and imported from the bloc construction materials, food and beverage, pharmaceutical products, and so on.

